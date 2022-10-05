Sign up
Photo 439
Grape hyacinth
Our accommodation had a lot of lovely grape hyacinths and daffodils. It did seem rather strange to see them so covered with snow.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
snow
,
flowers
,
spring
,
spring-flowers
,
lake-pukaki
