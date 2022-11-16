Previous
South Island Robin by dkbarnett
Photo 450

South Island Robin

I love these cute little birds. This wee one came to say hello while we were having out picnic lunch.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Steve ace
nice , very clear
December 10th, 2022  
