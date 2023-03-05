Previous
Feeding the fish by dkbarnett
Photo 486

Feeding the fish

We fed the giant trevally down at the dock. They were so big and so fast. but I also liked the small fish with the yellow tails. One of the giant trevally is upper left in the photo.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Rick ace
Were the Trevally eating the smaller fish or just what y'all were feeding them. Great capture.
March 9th, 2023  
