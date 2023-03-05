Sign up
Photo 486
Feeding the fish
We fed the giant trevally down at the dock. They were so big and so fast. but I also liked the small fish with the yellow tails. One of the giant trevally is upper left in the photo.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1881
photos
97
followers
96
following
479
480
481
482
483
484
485
486
1166
1167
1168
197
1169
1170
486
1171
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
5th March 2023 1:42pm
Tags
fish
,
queensland
,
yellow-tail
,
hayman-island
,
giant-trevally
Rick
ace
Were the Trevally eating the smaller fish or just what y'all were feeding them. Great capture.
March 9th, 2023
