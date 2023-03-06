Previous
A classy house ... by dkbarnett
Photo 487

A classy house ...

I saw quite a few hermit crabs while walking on the beach with the tide out. I noticed this one in particular because I thought the shell the hermit crab chose was rather beautiful.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Delwyn Barnett

I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details

