Photo 489
River mouth
I didn't take any photos on the 8th of March as we were mostly in transit. So I thought I would post another of the beautiful Whitehaven Beach. This is the river mouth, with the beach running up to the left diagonally.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
3
3
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
river
,
channels
,
whitehaven
,
whitsundays
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful spot, had the pleasure of going there a few years back. Sensational.
March 20th, 2023
Diane
ace
Wonderful photo! Love the colors and the lines of water and sand.
March 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Stunning colours and a lovely view fav
March 20th, 2023
