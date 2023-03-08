Previous
River mouth by dkbarnett
Photo 489

River mouth

I didn't take any photos on the 8th of March as we were mostly in transit. So I thought I would post another of the beautiful Whitehaven Beach. This is the river mouth, with the beach running up to the left diagonally.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Delwyn Barnett

Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful spot, had the pleasure of going there a few years back. Sensational.
March 20th, 2023  
Diane ace
Wonderful photo! Love the colors and the lines of water and sand.
March 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Stunning colours and a lovely view fav
March 20th, 2023  
