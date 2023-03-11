Previous
Next
Picnic Point by dkbarnett
Photo 491

Picnic Point

A friend and I went for a walk at Picnic Point. I loved the mist through the trees creating separation with the background. I decided to make the photo black and white.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
134% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise