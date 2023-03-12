Previous
Next
Blue bug by dkbarnett
Photo 492

Blue bug

I spied this bug sitting on a ring in the middle of a swimming pool. I loved the iridescent colour.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
134% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ulrika ace
what a great close up shot! and yes love the colour
April 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise