Photo 492
Blue bug
I spied this bug sitting on a ring in the middle of a swimming pool. I loved the iridescent colour.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
1
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1902
photos
99
followers
98
following
134% complete
485
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
490
491
1177
31
1178
32
492
200
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
12th March 2023 7:34am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
macro
,
bug
Ulrika
ace
what a great close up shot! and yes love the colour
April 6th, 2023
