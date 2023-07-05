Sign up
Photo 546
Emma Gorge waterfall
This was such a good water hold for a swim. There was a very large over hang and the water was dripping from there as well - these are the streaks of water you can see in this photograph.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
5th July 2023 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
,
west-australia
,
emma-gorge
