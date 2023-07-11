Sign up
Photo 552
Red dragonfly
We had a picnic at Eagle Falls. There were many dragonflies there of all different colours. I love the vividness of the red.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2130
photos
98
followers
101
following
152% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
11th July 2023 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
macro
,
insect
,
dragonfly
