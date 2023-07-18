Sign up
Photo 559
Humpback
We went in search of humpback whales. We saw quite a few but they weren't playing and this was the best photo I got.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2186
photos
100
followers
104
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
18th July 2023 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great timing.
August 19th, 2023
