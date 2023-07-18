Previous
Humpback by dkbarnett
Humpback

We went in search of humpback whales. We saw quite a few but they weren't playing and this was the best photo I got.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Susan Wakely
Great timing.
August 19th, 2023  
