Photo 546
Back (Tuarå)
With a few bubbles thrown in. I am back from holiday and back into babysitting - hence the book and the bubbles. I decided I would start posting photos from current and then catch up with holiday photos when I can.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Other
X-T4
28th July 2023 5:37am
Tags
book
,
bubbles
