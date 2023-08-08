Previous
Architectural abstract by dkbarnett
Photo 561

Architectural abstract

An old building in New Plymouth has been renovated, strengthened and decorated with extra architectural details.
I duplicated the image in another layer, I flipped it horizontally and changed blend mode to multiply.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
153% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise