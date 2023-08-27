Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 582
Gobble
The menagerie also included a family of turkeys. They are the craziest looking birds. I snapped this one strutting in front of a blue bin.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2222
photos
103
followers
103
following
159% complete
View this month »
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
582
Latest from all albums
580
581
229
1342
582
1343
1344
1345
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
27th August 2023 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
bird
,
turkey
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close