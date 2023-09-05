Sign up
Photo 585
Grey Herons
I didn't expect this. Our first morning at Taupo and I was making coffee in the kitchen when I looked up to see this pair just outside the lounge sliders.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
5th September 2023 6:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
herons
,
taupo
