Grey Herons by dkbarnett
Photo 585

Grey Herons

I didn't expect this. Our first morning at Taupo and I was making coffee in the kitchen when I looked up to see this pair just outside the lounge sliders.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
