Previous
Dead dragonfly by dkbarnett
Photo 593

Dead dragonfly

Bit sad to see something so beautiful dead, but the ants were working hard to recycle the body!
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
162% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Reminds me a bit of Robinson Crusoe except he wasn't dead.
September 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise