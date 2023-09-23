Sign up
Previous
Photo 593
Dead dragonfly
Bit sad to see something so beautiful dead, but the ants were working hard to recycle the body!
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
macro
,
ants
,
dragonfly
Kathy
ace
Reminds me a bit of Robinson Crusoe except he wasn't dead.
September 30th, 2023
