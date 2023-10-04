Previous
Daffodils still flowering strongly by dkbarnett
Photo 597

Daffodils still flowering strongly

We are now in Queenstown and I couldn't believe how any lovely daffodils are still flowering in the Queenstown Gardens.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Delwyn Barnett

