Photo 600
Star Trails
We went for a night walk to see glow worms and after getting back I decided I would try a couple of astro shots including another attempt at star trails. This is 20 images of 1 minute long with 1 sec between each exposure. Stacked in Luminar.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
1
2
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2304
photos
105
followers
106
following
164% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Other
Camera
X-T5
Taken
7th October 2023 10:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stars
,
astro
,
star-trail
Rick
ace
Great capture. That's something that I want to try.
October 12th, 2023
