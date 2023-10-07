Previous
Star Trails by dkbarnett
Photo 600

Star Trails

We went for a night walk to see glow worms and after getting back I decided I would try a couple of astro shots including another attempt at star trails. This is 20 images of 1 minute long with 1 sec between each exposure. Stacked in Luminar.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details

Rick ace
Great capture. That's something that I want to try.
October 12th, 2023  
