Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 602
Kereru
This kereru enjoying the new spring growth in Queenstown Gardens
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2306
photos
106
followers
106
following
164% complete
View this month »
595
596
597
598
599
600
601
602
Latest from all albums
600
67
1385
11
1386
601
1387
602
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Other
Camera
X-T5
Taken
9th October 2023 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
kereru
,
queenstown-gardens
,
native-pigeon
Dawn
ace
Lovely
October 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close