Photo 630
Subsets
Abstract using triple exposure in camera. Pretty much SOOC. Have just enhanced the blue slightly. This is a roll of plaster tape on the kitchen bench with the view from the window behind.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Other
Camera
X-T5
Taken
7th February 2024 7:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
