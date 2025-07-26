Sign up
Photo 641
Lime scooters
While out in the city streets, I liked the look of this line up of scooters. I tried some zoom ICM as my get pushed challenge this week was ICM.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
city
,
icm
,
scooters
,
get-pushed-677
,
zoom-icm
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@aecasey
- and another! :-)
July 27th, 2025
Janice
ace
Excellent abstract effect!
July 27th, 2025
