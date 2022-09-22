Previous
Next
Trout by dkbarnett
1 / 365

Trout

We visited Mirror Lake on the way to Milford Sound. This trout just happened to be passing over a log in the lake when I snapped a photo of it.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
October 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise