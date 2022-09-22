Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
1 / 365
Trout
We visited Mirror Lake on the way to Milford Sound. This trout just happened to be passing over a log in the lake when I snapped a photo of it.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1589
photos
84
followers
82
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
Latest from all albums
155
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
426
1
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
When I just want to put one more in!
Camera
X-T4
Taken
22nd September 2022 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
fish
,
lake
,
trout
,
fiordland
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close