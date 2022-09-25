Previous
Swirls by dkbarnett
4 / 365

Swirls

This is basically SOOC. I really loved the distorting effect of the boat wake on the incredible reflections in Doubtful Sound, Fiordland. The water is so dark and smooth.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year.
