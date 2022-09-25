Sign up
Swirls
This is basically SOOC. I really loved the distorting effect of the boat wake on the incredible reflections in Doubtful Sound, Fiordland. The water is so dark and smooth.
25th September 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Album
When I just want to put one more in!
Camera
X-T4
Taken
25th September 2022 7:18am
Tags
reflections
water
distortion
