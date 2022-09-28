Previous
Next
Fantail by dkbarnett
7 / 365

Fantail

For a long time I have wanted to capture a fantail while it was flying. Here I managed to do that and I am reasonably happy with it, but will keep trying!
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise