7 / 365
Fantail
For a long time I have wanted to capture a fantail while it was flying. Here I managed to do that and I am reasonably happy with it, but will keep trying!
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Views
11
Fav's
1
Album
When I just want to put one more in!
Camera
X-T4
Taken
28th September 2022 10:40am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
fantail
,
bird-in-flight
,
fiordland
