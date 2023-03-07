Previous
Whitehaven Beach by dkbarnett
29 / 365

Whitehaven Beach

That lovely silica sand is so white it looks like snow. We had to dodge a few rain showers on our way there and back, but it did make for slightly more dramatic skies than just plain blue.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Delwyn Barnett

I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Helen Westerbeke
beautiful layers
March 18th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Now that’s a beautiful soul warming sight Delwyn…..it soothes the mind in this busy worrying world! I was thinking a visit but it’s in Australia! 😨
March 18th, 2023  
