29 / 365
Whitehaven Beach
That lovely silica sand is so white it looks like snow. We had to dodge a few rain showers on our way there and back, but it did make for slightly more dramatic skies than just plain blue.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
When I just want to put one more in!
X-T4
7th March 2023 4:54pm
sea
,
beach
,
ocean
,
islands
,
grasses
,
whitehaven-beach
,
rain-showers
Helen Westerbeke
beautiful layers
March 18th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Now that’s a beautiful soul warming sight Delwyn…..it soothes the mind in this busy worrying world! I was thinking a visit but it’s in Australia! 😨
March 18th, 2023
