31 / 365
Rotunda
Another shot from Picnic Point Toowoomba.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1898
photos
98
followers
98
following
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
489
1175
30
490
1176
491
1177
31
Views
0
Album
When I just want to put one more in!
Camera
X-T4
Taken
11th March 2023 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
mist
,
rotunda
,
toowoomba
,
bank-rotunda
