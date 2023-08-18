Previous
Dotterel by dkbarnett
52 / 365

Dotterel

At Tawharanui we went for a walk on the beach. We saw a few pair of New Zealand dotterel. It is so good they have a pest free sanctuary where they can live safely.
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

haskar ace
Beautiful capture. Lovely tones and details.
August 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a cute little bird.
August 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise