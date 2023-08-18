Sign up
52 / 365
Dotterel
At Tawharanui we went for a walk on the beach. We saw a few pair of New Zealand dotterel. It is so good they have a pest free sanctuary where they can live safely.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
When I just want to put one more in!
Camera
X-T4
Taken
18th August 2023 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
beach
,
driftwood
,
dotterel
haskar
ace
Beautiful capture. Lovely tones and details.
August 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a cute little bird.
August 18th, 2023
