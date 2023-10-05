Sign up
Previous
65 / 365
Island in the Lake
From the same place as the photo with the tree in the lake looking across the lake to the mountains beyond and a small island.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Album
When I just want to put one more in!
Camera
X-T5
Taken
5th October 2023 5:09pm
Tags
trees
,
mountains
,
lake
,
island
,
wanaka
