79 / 365
Cedar Post Railing
Boundaries set many years ago.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
Bucktree
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX280 HS
Taken
23rd November 2021 4:48pm
