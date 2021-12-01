Previous
SA River & Building by dkellogg
SA River & Building

Shot just south of downtown. The Tower Life building, built in 1929, is in the background of the San Antonio River.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
