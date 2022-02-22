Sign up
169 / 365
Old creamery
The Escobedo Creamery on the west side of the city was closed many years ago. I like the pictures that are on the inside of the windows.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
Bucktree
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
Views
8
365
iPhone 7 Plus
16th November 2017 2:57pm
