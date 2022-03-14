Previous
They're Baaaaaack by dkellogg
They're Baaaaaack

The first hummingbird this spring. I just put up the feeder and it only took about 30 minutes before he showed up. Looking forward to many more.
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Bucktree

@dkellogg
moni kozi ace
This is amazing! Is that plain water? Or is it something to feed the birdies too?
March 14th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
March 14th, 2022  
KV ace
Sweet!!!
March 14th, 2022  
