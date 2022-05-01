Previous
Praying Mantis by dkellogg
Praying Mantis

This little predator can turn it’s head side to side and can strike at its prey in a split second.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Renee Salamon ace
Great macro - fits half and half too I think
May 1st, 2022  
