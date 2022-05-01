Sign up
237 / 365
Praying Mantis
This little predator can turn it’s head side to side and can strike at its prey in a split second.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
1
1
Bucktree
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Renee Salamon
ace
Great macro - fits half and half too I think
May 1st, 2022
