Baby Fawn. by dkellogg
245 / 365

Baby Fawn.

This little darling was napping under a rosemary bush. Mama wasn’t very far away.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Mike ace
Well spotted!
May 9th, 2022  
