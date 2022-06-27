Sign up
297 / 365
Church Birdhouse
Copper ring around the opening to keep my squirrel friends out.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
1
1
Bucktree
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
297
photos
23
followers
29
following
81% complete
View this month »
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
… a great spiritual hangout for your feathered friends
June 29th, 2022
