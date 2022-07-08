Sign up
308 / 365
Summertime
Crepe Myrtle and Dusty Miller are loving the heat.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
Bucktree
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Mags
ace
Lovely capture. I like your privacy fence for a background.
July 8th, 2022
