Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
312 / 365
Sorghum molasses press
An antique molasses press is on an old homestead in San Antonio. Settled by an Austrian in 1858 he built three limestone buildings. It was a stagecoach stop with blacksmith services, change of stock and overnight accommodations.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bucktree
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
312
photos
23
followers
29
following
85% complete
View this month »
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
Love it, great composition and colours
July 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close