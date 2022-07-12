Previous
Sorghum molasses press by dkellogg
Sorghum molasses press

An antique molasses press is on an old homestead in San Antonio. Settled by an Austrian in 1858 he built three limestone buildings. It was a stagecoach stop with blacksmith services, change of stock and overnight accommodations.
@dkellogg
Renee Salamon ace
Love it, great composition and colours
July 12th, 2022  
