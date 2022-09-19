Previous
End of the Trail by dkellogg
End of the Trail

On the road in Texas from Lajitas to Presidio along the Rio Grande River. The mountains in the background are in Mexico.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Renee Salamon ace
Great silhouette statue in a perfect setting
September 19th, 2022  
