Firebush by dkellogg
Photo 399

Firebush

Firebush on a beautiful fall morning.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Mags ace
What a lovely plant. The red blooms just pop and that azure blue sky sets it off.
October 21st, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous shot with those vibrant colour contrasts.
October 21st, 2022  
