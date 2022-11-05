Sign up
Photo 422
Fall Garden
The tomato plants are not growing very well this fall and the fruit is small. At least our average freeze date is not for another 40 days so I should get a few ripe tomatoes.
5th Nov 22
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
Mags
ace
So nice! Or you could have a few fried green one. =)
November 7th, 2022
