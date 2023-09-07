Sign up
Photo 670
Oak Tree
Damaged oak tree that lost all its leaves.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th September 2023 1:11pm
Mags
ace
Very dramatic and hauntingly beautiful!
September 7th, 2023
moni kozi
What a beauty! That lace created by the branches is astonishing.
September 7th, 2023
