Previous
Photo 675
Judge Roy Bean's Billiard Hall
In 1903 the infamous justice of the peace and saloon keeper, Judge Roy Bean died in this room from an illness. He was considered the only law west of the Pecos River.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
1
0
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
668
669
670
671
672
673
674
675
Corinne C
ace
A great photo
September 12th, 2023
