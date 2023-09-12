Previous
Judge Roy Bean's Billiard Hall by dkellogg
Judge Roy Bean's Billiard Hall

In 1903 the infamous justice of the peace and saloon keeper, Judge Roy Bean died in this room from an illness. He was considered the only law west of the Pecos River.
