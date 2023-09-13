Sign up
Photo 676
Pyramid Building
Bank and office building.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
Diana
ace
Fabulous b/w of this amazing building.
September 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
Interesting architecture! Great in b&w.
September 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful picture of this building. The B&W highlights the geometry of the building
September 13th, 2023
