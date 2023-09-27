Previous
Sunrise by dkellogg
Photo 690

Sunrise

On golf course lake
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Dawn ace
Beautiful David fav
September 27th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous. Great layers!
September 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
You were up early! Beautiful shot. Did you tee off?
September 27th, 2023  
