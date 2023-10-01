Previous
Reaching out by dkellogg
Reaching out

Sycamore Tree.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Photo Details

A cool perspective
October 1st, 2023  
Love that white trunk! Beautiful POV!
October 1st, 2023  
Great perspective
October 1st, 2023  
