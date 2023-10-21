Previous
Honey Bee by dkellogg
Honey Bee

Golden Esperanza and the Honey Bee reminded me of Blake Shelton's song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZjosn2u1gA
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Joan Robillard
Beautiful
October 21st, 2023  
Mags
Lovely golden blossoms too!
October 21st, 2023  
