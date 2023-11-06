Previous
Knockout Rose by dkellogg
Photo 730

Knockout Rose

6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
200% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
It's a knockout shot too! I like the water drops on the petals and leaves.
November 6th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 6th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
So fabulous misted with droplets.
November 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Still beautiful and velvety
November 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise