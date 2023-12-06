Previous
Not a fan of these fans by dkellogg
Photo 760

Not a fan of these fans

Wind farms along the coastal plain.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
208% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Not a fan either, but such a necessity and fabulous photo op!
December 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise