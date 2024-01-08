Sign up
Photo 792
Lovers Quarrel
They were getting along just fine until they hit a rough patch. White Pelicans in Copano Bay.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Dawn
ace
Haha cute
January 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
LOL! There's always some fighting before the makeup. =)
January 8th, 2024
KV
ace
Too funny… love the tandem swimming shot at top… the one at the bottom… definitely looks like a spat.
January 8th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Why can’t we all just get along.
January 8th, 2024
