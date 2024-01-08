Previous
Lovers Quarrel by dkellogg
Lovers Quarrel

They were getting along just fine until they hit a rough patch. White Pelicans in Copano Bay.
Dawn ace
Haha cute
January 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! There's always some fighting before the makeup. =)
January 8th, 2024  
KV ace
Too funny… love the tandem swimming shot at top… the one at the bottom… definitely looks like a spat.
January 8th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Why can’t we all just get along.
January 8th, 2024  
