Photo 918
Bearded Iris
Probably the last Iris in the garden as the summer heat has arrived.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
921
photos
52
followers
63
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this gorgeous flower, they are my favourite variety.
May 20th, 2024
