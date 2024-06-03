Previous
Northern Cardinal by dkellogg
Northern Cardinal

Coming in hot.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
John Falconer ace
What an awesome capture of a bird in flight. Terrific.
June 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
What a great shot and timing, he seems to have quite a speed!
June 3rd, 2024  
